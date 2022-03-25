See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Columbia, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Mohamed works at LifeBridge Health Endocrinology Associates in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LifeBridge Health Endocrinology Associates in Columbia
    5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2022
    I am so fortunate to find Dr. Mohamed for my endocrine care. He is so thorough, personable, and so kind. He explains everything so it’s easy to understand. He also takes so much time before the appointment to review your history, so he is well prepared. I highly recommend him for your care.
    L.E. — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962484261
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed works at LifeBridge Health Endocrinology Associates in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mohamed’s profile.

    Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

