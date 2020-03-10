Dr. Noor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asif Noor, MD
Overview of Dr. Asif Noor, MD
Dr. Asif Noor, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Stony Brook
Dr. Noor works at
Dr. Noor's Office Locations
Winthrop Pediatric Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noor treated my son a few years ago and was able to diagnosis and predict the best course of treatment. He was always very friendly and available to both myself, my husband and my son if we had a question. He was dedicated to helping us and trustworthy with his medical decisions and ultimately the diagnosis/prognosis. I highly recommend Dr.Noor. To this day we remain in contact with him and he remains available and willing to help.
About Dr. Asif Noor, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1972837292
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noor.
