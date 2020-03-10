See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Mineola, NY
Dr. Asif Noor, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asif Noor, MD

Dr. Asif Noor, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Stony Brook

Dr. Noor works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Noor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop Pediatric Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Chickenpox
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Chickenpox

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2020
    Dr. Noor treated my son a few years ago and was able to diagnosis and predict the best course of treatment. He was always very friendly and available to both myself, my husband and my son if we had a question. He was dedicated to helping us and trustworthy with his medical decisions and ultimately the diagnosis/prognosis. I highly recommend Dr.Noor. To this day we remain in contact with him and he remains available and willing to help.
    Patricia — Mar 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Asif Noor, MD
    About Dr. Asif Noor, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1972837292
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noor works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Noor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

