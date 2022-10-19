Overview

Dr. Asif Qadri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Qadri works at Athens Digestive Healthcare Associates in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.