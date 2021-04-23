See All Interventional Cardiologists in Elmhurst, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Asif Serajian, DO

Interventional Cardiology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asif Serajian, DO

Dr. Asif Serajian, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pikeville College Som and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Serajian works at Lumen Cardiovascular Specialists LTD in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serajian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lumen Cardiovascular Specialists LTD
    183 N Addison Ave Ste 170, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 791-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncopal Tachyarrhythmia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Asif Serajian, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1790897049
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hospital
    Internship
    • Medical University of Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Pikeville College Som
    Undergraduate School
    • Transylvania University, Lexington, KY
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asif Serajian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serajian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serajian works at Lumen Cardiovascular Specialists LTD in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Serajian’s profile.

    Dr. Serajian has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Serajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serajian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

