Dr. Zamir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asif Zamir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asif Zamir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
-
1
South Texas Gastroenterology5423 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 682-4800
-
2
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been with Dr. Zamir for 10yrs, Our experience with Dr. Zamir has been nothing but lots of blessings, he is one of the best Doctors and would not change him for no other Gastroenterology he is kind, caring, and loving so we highly recommend Dr. Zamir to anyone that is in need to be seen by a Gastroenterology. I have recommend several of my family members and friends and they are very grateful and satisfied with Dr. Zamir. So look no further!!!
About Dr. Asif Zamir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215979596
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamir works at
