Dr. Asifa Choudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asifa Choudhry, MD
Dr. Asifa Choudhry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IL.
Dr. Choudhry works at
Dr. Choudhry's Office Locations
Advocate Health Care3024 E Empire St Fl 2, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 556-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choudhry is an exceptional Psychiatrist. I have been to multiple Psychiatrists; however, she is the only one who has listened to me and worked with me in my treatment plan. She thoroughly explains the treatment plan, actively answers my questions, and shows a genuine care for my wellbeing. I feel comfortable speaking with her, and would recommend her to anyone struggling.
About Dr. Asifa Choudhry, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265753867
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Choudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry.
