Dr. Asifa Ijaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.



Dr. Ijaz works at Vcare Clinic Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.