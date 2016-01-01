Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asifa Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Asifa Malik, MD
Dr. Asifa Malik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Banner Health Mckee Medical Center2000 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-4640MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
North Colorado Medical Center1801 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-4121MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Charleston Area Medical Center Cancer Center3415 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8380
University of Texas M.d. Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-1101Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asifa Malik, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.