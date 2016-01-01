Overview of Dr. Asifa Malik, MD

Dr. Asifa Malik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, CO with other offices in Greeley, CO, Charleston, WV and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.