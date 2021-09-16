Overview of Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD

Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Aijaz works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bone Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.