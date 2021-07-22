See All Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Asim Amin, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (14)
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asim Amin, MD

Dr. Asim Amin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Union.

Dr. Amin works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Kidney Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

    Levine Cancer Institute
    101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5500, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 863-6160
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-2000
    Levine Cancer Center
    1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-2000

Admitting Hospitals

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Lincoln
  • Atrium Health Union

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Treatment frequency



Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    He is, hands down, the best doctor I have ever had. He has a wonderful and caring bedside manner. He genuinely cares about his patients.
    Richard Bruce Abernethy — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Asim Amin, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518965607
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Melanoma, Kidney Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

