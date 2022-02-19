Dr. Asim Chohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asim Chohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asim Chohan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Purcell Municipal Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Locations
Regional Physical Therapy Inc8121 National Ave Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 733-9500
Crescent Infectious Diseases Pllc5224 E I 240 SERVICE RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 733-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely. He treats my husband and me and my husband has 4 stents. Dr Chohan always listens and gives instructions when needed. He keeps our medical records and tests up to date.
About Dr. Asim Chohan, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386793156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
