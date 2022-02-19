Overview

Dr. Asim Chohan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Purcell Municipal Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Chohan works at Cardiovascular Care Specialists in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.