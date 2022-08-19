Dr. Asim Piracha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piracha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asim Piracha, MD
Overview of Dr. Asim Piracha, MD
Dr. Asim Piracha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Flaget Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Piracha's Office Locations
Afton Home Care Inc.1305 Wall St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-9011
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 895-2910
John Kenyon American Eye Institute PC519 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 948-0616
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (812) 288-9011
Eye Surgery Center of New Albany LLC520 W 1st St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 949-3442
Hospital Affiliations
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piracha?
I was nervous about the procedure but dr. Piracha made the whole cataract surgery an amazing experience. Thank you for my vision.
About Dr. Asim Piracha, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1497756852
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piracha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piracha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piracha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piracha has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piracha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piracha speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Piracha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piracha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piracha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piracha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.