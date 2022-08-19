See All Ophthalmologists in Jeffersonville, IN
Dr. Asim Piracha, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asim Piracha, MD

Dr. Asim Piracha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Flaget Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Piracha works at John Kenyon Eye Center in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Piracha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Afton Home Care Inc.
    1305 Wall St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 288-9011
  2. 2
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-2910
  3. 3
    John Kenyon American Eye Institute PC
    519 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 948-0616
  4. 4
    Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 288-9011
  5. 5
    Eye Surgery Center of New Albany LLC
    520 W 1st St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 949-3442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flaget Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I was nervous about the procedure but dr. Piracha made the whole cataract surgery an amazing experience. Thank you for my vision.
    Randall House — Aug 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Asim Piracha, MD
    About Dr. Asim Piracha, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1497756852
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asim Piracha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piracha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piracha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piracha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piracha has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piracha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Piracha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piracha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piracha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piracha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

