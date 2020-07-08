Overview of Dr. Asim Rafique, MD

Dr. Asim Rafique, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Rafique works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA - LOS ANGELES SANTA MONICA CARDIOLOGY in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.