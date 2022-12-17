Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razzaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.
SSM Health816 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 100, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Directions (314) 686-4990
Metropolitan Urological Specialists215 Dunn Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 743-1338
Saint Louis Urological Surgeons11155 Dunn Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 741-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A great doctor and a great human being has been my doctor for 13 years and I'll follow him where ever he goes.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1164531877
- University Of Illinois
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Razzaq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razzaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razzaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razzaq has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razzaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razzaq speaks Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Razzaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razzaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razzaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razzaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.