Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD
Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College/University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Razzaq works at
Dr. Razzaq's Office Locations
-
1
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and thorough and professional
About Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790758514
Education & Certifications
- Emory University, Rheumatology
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Princeton Community Hospital, Internal Medicine/Gastroenterology|Princeton Community Hospital, Radiology|Rana Medical Services|Service Hospital Affiliated With Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Allama Iqbal Medical College/University Of Punjab
Dr. Razzaq has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razzaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
