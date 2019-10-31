Overview of Dr. Asim Yousuf, MD

Dr. Asim Yousuf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.