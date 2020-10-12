Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asima Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Asima Hussain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Medical Center PC11670 Martin Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 754-3830
-
2
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 395-6697MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
To be honest i had the best experience with this physician ,she knows my case very well and had lots of experience treating sleep disorders, I referred my family and friends to her clinic and they were all happy ,i highly recommend people who need a real experienced sleep physician ,long wait is worth good care and management .Her clinic if very busy however she takes care of her patient as her own family!
About Dr. Asima Hussain, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780696567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.