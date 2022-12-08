See All Oncologists in Waycross, GA
Dr. Asit Jha, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asit Jha, MD

Dr. Asit Jha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Grant Med College India|Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Appling Hospital, Bacon County Hospital, Candler Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.

Dr. Jha works at Memorial Satilla Specialists - Cancer Care in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Satilla Specialists - Cancer Care
    1706 Alice St, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0985
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Satilla Health
  • Appling Hospital
  • Bacon County Hospital
  • Candler Hospital
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Jha and his N.P., Dr. Houser, cared for me after being admitted to Satilla Hospital, Waycross, GA. I was in process of moving to waycross and my oncologist in another town. I have metastatic breast cancer and was undergoing chemo injections and pills. I was very, very ill and was in hospital for 13 days. Dr. Jha and his team literally, I feel, with God’s help, brought me back to life. I have decided to see them as my oncology team and after first office visit, feel very secure in their care.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Asit Jha, MD
    About Dr. Asit Jha, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497745632
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UPMC Medical Education (Mercy)
    Medical Education
    • Grant Med College India|Grant Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asit Jha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jha works at Memorial Satilla Specialists - Cancer Care in Waycross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jha’s profile.

    Dr. Jha has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

