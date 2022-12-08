Dr. Asit Jha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asit Jha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Grant Med College India|Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Appling Hospital, Bacon County Hospital, Candler Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Memorial Satilla Specialists - Cancer Care1706 Alice St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-0985Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Appling Hospital
- Bacon County Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jha and his N.P., Dr. Houser, cared for me after being admitted to Satilla Hospital, Waycross, GA. I was in process of moving to waycross and my oncologist in another town. I have metastatic breast cancer and was undergoing chemo injections and pills. I was very, very ill and was in hospital for 13 days. Dr. Jha and his team literally, I feel, with God’s help, brought me back to life. I have decided to see them as my oncology team and after first office visit, feel very secure in their care.
- 27 years of experience
- UPMC Medical Education (Mercy)
- Grant Med College India|Grant Medical College
- Oncology
Dr. Jha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jha has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jha.
