Overview of Dr. Asit Jha, MD

Dr. Asit Jha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Grant Med College India|Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Appling Hospital, Bacon County Hospital, Candler Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Jha works at Memorial Satilla Specialists - Cancer Care in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.