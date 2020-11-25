Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asit Patel, MD
Dr. Asit Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Comprehensive Spine and Pain Mgmt. LLC550 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 303, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 502-3181
- 2 721 Lingle St, Osceola Mills, PA 16666 Directions (302) 998-7994
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Excellent dr! Been a patient for a year or so now and I’m very pleased with my level of care. A thorough, professional and compassionate dr who understands how different life can be for those in chronic pain. Anyone who needs an excellent pain management physician should call this practice. The office staff are friendly and helpful with getting your appointments and insurance all squared away!
About Dr. Asit Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083644181
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
