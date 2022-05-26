Book an Appointment

Dr. Asjad Khan, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Asjad Khan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 350-7730
    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 254-4270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Diabetes Type 1
Pediatric Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Diabetes Type 1
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Factor Therapy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Asjad Khan, MD
    About Dr. Asjad Khan, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Punjabi and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1265444715
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asjad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

