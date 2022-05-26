Overview

Dr. Asjad Khan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.