Dr. Aslam Ahmad, MD
Dr. Aslam Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Ephraim Mcdowell Heart & Vascular Institute216 W Walnut St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-6621
Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center217 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-2320Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ephraim Mcdowell Fort Logan Hospital110 Metker Trl, Stanford, KY 40484 Directions (606) 239-2452
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
HIs interaction and under standing of his patients and of their of their needs. I was very happy to have found such a doctor.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992702476
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
