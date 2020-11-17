Overview

Dr. Aslam Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Ephraim Mcdowell Heart & Vascular Institute in Danville, KY with other offices in Stanford, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.