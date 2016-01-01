Dr. Aslam Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aslam Qureshi, MD
Dr. Aslam Qureshi, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 488-4925
Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 488-4924
Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte22655 Bayshore Rd Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (239) 488-4926
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1174904734
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
