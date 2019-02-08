Dr. Asle Klemma, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klemma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asle Klemma, DDS
Dr. Asle Klemma, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Schaumburg, IL.
Advanced Dentistry140 S Roselle Rd Ste D, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 595-1765Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Klemma for many many years. He has always been the most caring and gentle Dentist I have seen. So much that I brought my child to see him at 3 years old. She is now taking her children to him. I have recommended This practice to many of my family and friends and have only had great appreciation afterwards. Keep taking care of my smile Dr. Klemma
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1396790630
Dr. Klemma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klemma accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klemma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klemma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klemma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.