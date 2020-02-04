Dr. Asma Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asma Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Asma Ali, MD
Dr. Asma Ali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
Kelly Coleman, MD10701 Vintage Preserve Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 442-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I saw Dr. Ali for the first time today. She is awesome. She listens and she cares . I’ve been with Kelsey Seybold for over 30 years now. My last OBGYN retired and now I’m so happy I finally found another doctor that cares.
About Dr. Asma Ali, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497070387
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.