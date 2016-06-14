Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asma Habib, MD
Overview of Dr. Asma Habib, MD
Dr. Asma Habib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Clara, CA.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib's Office Locations
1
Santa Clara2734 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (408) 241-3801
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation901 Campus Dr Ste 111, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 652-8500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Habib?
Dr. Habib is straight forward and speaks in layman language. She listens to me and either recommends a course of action OR explains why she isn't going to. I am 75 years old and have had a few doctors in my time and I rate her equal to my favorite doctor of 25 years! She has left Healthcare Partners here in Mesquite in June of 2016 and I intend to find out if she is still practicing and would move to have her continue to be my doctor!
About Dr. Asma Habib, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1033225784
Education & Certifications
- WV University Sch Med Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib speaks Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.