Dr. Asma Khapra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asma Khapra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-8960Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr Kahpra spent a lot of time with me after my procedure to explain in normal terms what she found out, what caused it, and how to correct it. I have been following her orders for 2 months and my symptoms have disappeared. I would give her 6 stars if I could!
About Dr. Asma Khapra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Mt Sinai Mc
- Cornell/Ny Presby Hosp
- Duke University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
