Dr. Asma Khapra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Khapra works at Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia in Chantilly, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.