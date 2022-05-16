Dr. Mian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asma Mian, MD
Overview of Dr. Asma Mian, MD
Dr. Asma Mian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Mian's Office Locations
Alexander Road Associates100 Canal Pointe Blvd Ste 122, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 419-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mian is a wonderful, warm and well educated psychiatrist. I trust her completely. I felt heard and my child's needs were addressed. She is Yale trained so you are getting nothing but the best care. Felt very comfortable and I had a lot of questions, she was so patient and answered all my questions and addressed my concerns about my child and medications.
About Dr. Asma Mian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649588229
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.
