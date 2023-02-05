Dr. Asmita Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asmita Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asmita Patel, MD
Dr. Asmita Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
St. Vincent's Rheumatology4203 Belfort Rd Ste 215, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-5870
St Vincents Rheumatology3 Shircliff Way Ste 601, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 296-5870
St Vincents Rheumatology4205 Belfort Rd Ste 2005, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and her staff always make my visits a great experience. It's a friendly atmosphere and Dr. Patel is a soft spoken, kind and very thorough doctor. She listens to my concerns and issues without rushing me or making me feel like I'm a bother. This is a terrible disease to deal with and it's nice to have a great doctor with a happy, helpful staff.
About Dr. Asmita Patel, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Guarani and Gujarati
- 1619098746
Education & Certifications
- KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Guarani and Gujarati.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.