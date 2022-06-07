See All Pediatricians in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Asoka Wijetilleke, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (13)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asoka Wijetilleke, MD

Dr. Asoka Wijetilleke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wijetilleke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1050 37th Pl Ste 104, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-3212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jamie Button — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Asoka Wijetilleke, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Sinhala
    NPI Number
    • 1750394987
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • United Hosps Med Ctr, Pediatrics Somerset Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Internship
    • Somerset Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wijetilleke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wijetilleke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wijetilleke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wijetilleke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wijetilleke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wijetilleke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

