Dr. Wijetilleke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asoka Wijetilleke, MD
Dr. Asoka Wijetilleke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wijetilleke's Office Locations
- 1 1050 37th Pl Ste 104, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-3212
We’ve been going to see Dr. Wije for 7 years, he is so great with the kids, caring, sweet, and makes them feel safe. The staff is incredible as well I love that they remember my kids from when they were little. I never have a problem getting them in the same day when they are sick. Would recommend to anyone with young children.
- English, Sinhala
- United Hosps Med Ctr, Pediatrics Somerset Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Somerset Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wijetilleke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wijetilleke speaks Sinhala.
