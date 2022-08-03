Overview

Dr. Asra Ali, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.



Dr. Ali works at Aspire Dermatology in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.