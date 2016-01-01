Overview of Dr. Asra Husain, DO

Dr. Asra Husain, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Husain works at Mohammad S Husain MD in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.