Dr. Asra Siddiqi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asra Siddiqi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Commack, NY. 

Dr. Siddiqi works at Island Medical Care in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Medical Care, PC
    6277 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-6644
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. Siddiqi is knowledgeable and easy to talk to . As a parent of the patient I did have concerns and left her a message. She called me back immediately and was able to adjust medications and answer all my questions. Keep in mind that Dr. Siddiqi is a Psychiatrist and not a Psychologist. Her main focus is diagnosis, and then treatment with medications. This often needs adjusting and follow up visits. With Dr. Siddiqi managing the medications plus a psychologist as her therapist, my daughter is doing so much better.
    — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Asra Siddiqi, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013007715
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asra Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi works at Island Medical Care in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

