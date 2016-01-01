Overview of Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD

Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Semaan works at AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvar Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.