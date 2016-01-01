Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD
Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 507D, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (847) 472-1992
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 302, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 472-1992
3
AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 3350, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 472-1992
4
AMITA Health St Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago Cancer Institute2216 W Thomas St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2272Wednesday8:00am - 2:00pm
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English, Arabic
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Semaan has seen patients for Vulvar Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Semaan speaks Arabic.
