Dr. Assad Qasim, DMD
Dr. Assad Qasim, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Beloit, WI.
Gateway Dental Care2777 Milwaukee Rd Unit B, Beloit, WI 53511 Directions (608) 300-8706
Janesville Family Dental Care2201 Humes Rd Ste 150, Janesville, WI 53545 Directions (608) 315-9454
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone is very friendly and makes you feel comfortable and they are very professional
About Dr. Assad Qasim, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Qasim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qasim accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Qasim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Qasim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Qasim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qasim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qasim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qasim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.