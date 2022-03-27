Dr. Assaf Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assaf Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Assaf Gordon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
National Spine & Pain Center LLC2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 102, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 642-1876Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
National Spine & Pain Centers3 Washington Cir NW Ste 305, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 540-7641Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
National Spine & Pain Centers - North Arlington3803 Fairfax Dr Ste 400, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 738-4380Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
StemCell ARTS5550 Friendship Blvd Ste 450, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-4154Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
I have been seeing Dr Gordon for several months. My spine is fractured and compressed (with osteoporosis and arthritis). He referred a good Rheumatologist for the arthritis. He is taking a methodical approach to give me relief. Very modest with ‘pills’ (which I am grateful for as that only masks some pain) and is more focused on treatments. It’s going well thus far. Extremely professional; staff is nice and helpful. I would recommend him!
About Dr. Assaf Gordon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457549156
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.