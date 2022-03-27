Overview

Dr. Assaf Gordon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Gordon works at National Spine & Pain Center LLC in Arlington, VA with other offices in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.