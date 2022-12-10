See All Family Doctors in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Cairo U|Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Moussa-Faltas works at Office in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Office
    3400 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
    pro-health partners long beach
    5150 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 236-9663
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Procedures
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Central Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2022
    I'm diabetic, before I found Doctor Moussa i had 2 different doctors trying to keep my sugar level under control. But it was always to high.. for 4 years never do anything right. I saw 2 different diabetic specialist and I was getting the incorrect medication. 1 year before I met Doctor Moussa my legs start swelling the doctors gave me medication and never work. After I lost my job and the insurance. I got a affordable insurance which I'm grateful I got cause that's how I met Doctor Moussa, everything was excellent from the moment I step into their office, the staff was very friendly and helpful, and Doctor Moussa he should be call a miracle Doctor the best I ever met. Very friendly, very helpful and caring.. in 3 weeks he did what the other 2 doctors and specialists couldn't do in 4 years.. he got my sugar level under control my swelling was gone my blood pressure was control , he change all my medications and gave me the correct. He help me in everything he could.. THANK YOU.!
    Marco A. Medrano Martinez — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366833899
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montreal U/Verdun Hosp|University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cairo University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cairo U|Cairo University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
