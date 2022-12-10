Overview

Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Cairo U|Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Moussa-Faltas works at Office in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.