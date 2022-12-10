Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa-Faltas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD
Overview
Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Cairo U|Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Moussa-Faltas works at
Locations
-
1
Office3400 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
pro-health partners long beach5150 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (714) 236-9663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Moussa-Faltas?
I'm diabetic, before I found Doctor Moussa i had 2 different doctors trying to keep my sugar level under control. But it was always to high.. for 4 years never do anything right. I saw 2 different diabetic specialist and I was getting the incorrect medication. 1 year before I met Doctor Moussa my legs start swelling the doctors gave me medication and never work. After I lost my job and the insurance. I got a affordable insurance which I'm grateful I got cause that's how I met Doctor Moussa, everything was excellent from the moment I step into their office, the staff was very friendly and helpful, and Doctor Moussa he should be call a miracle Doctor the best I ever met. Very friendly, very helpful and caring.. in 3 weeks he did what the other 2 doctors and specialists couldn't do in 4 years.. he got my sugar level under control my swelling was gone my blood pressure was control , he change all my medications and gave me the correct. He help me in everything he could.. THANK YOU.!
About Dr. Assanassios Moussa-Faltas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1366833899
Education & Certifications
- Montreal U/Verdun Hosp|University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
- Cairo University Hospitals
- Cairo U|Cairo University School of Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moussa-Faltas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moussa-Faltas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussa-Faltas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussa-Faltas works at
Dr. Moussa-Faltas speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa-Faltas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa-Faltas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussa-Faltas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussa-Faltas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.