Dr. Assem Farhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Assem Farhat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Herington Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Derby1719 E Cambridge St Ste 101, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 686-5300
- Herington Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Dr. Farhat was a Godsend to my dad in 2017/2018. When his other cardiologist and heart surgeon (double bypass) in another town indicated they could not do any more for my dad, we switched him to Dr. Farhat. He changed several of dad's meds, placed 2 stents & a defib/pacemaker. It was miraculous to watch because my dad was so very sick and feeble. Dad went on to have a good year in 2018...a 20gr18! He was able to regroup a bit and felt confident; unfortunately, he was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, which took his life. Dr. Farhat gave him hope, which is priceless. I am also Dr. Farhat's patient, as is my mother, mother-in-law, and my godfather. Lastly, at church last weekend, a gentleman was sharing that his previous cardiologist messed up, "But now I have an incredible cardiologist." And, whataya know, his new cardiologist is Dr. Farhat! Skilled, compassionate, intelligent....ASSEM is AWESOME!
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- Case Western
- Cook County Hospital
- Damascus University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Farhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhat has seen patients for Hypertension, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhat speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.
