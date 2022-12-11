Dr. Assem Houssein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houssein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assem Houssein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Assem Houssein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Inst de Med si Farm and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital, Hocking Valley Community Hospital and Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.
Dr. Houssein works at
Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians2405 N Columbus St Ste 130, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-6710
Hospital Affiliations
- Berger Hospital
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
- Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houssein?
Dr. Houssein practices medicine the good old fashioned way......He listens, he shows interest in my health concerns, he reviews all the data carefully, he takes his time and shows you respect. Additionally, and most importantly, he makes sure you understand his directives, the reason he prescribed medications and the importance for me to follow through with his plan to better my health. There are very few doctors like him these days.
About Dr. Assem Houssein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700865722
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Mount Carmel West
- Inst de Med si Farm
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houssein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houssein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houssein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houssein works at
Dr. Houssein has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houssein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Houssein speaks Arabic.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Houssein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houssein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houssein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houssein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.