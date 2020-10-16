Dr. Mamayeva accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD
Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, DE.
Dr. Mamayeva's Office Locations
Bayhealth Primary Care Georgetown25 Bridgeville Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947 Directions (302) 855-1349
Bayhealth Primary Care Milford804 N DUPONT BLVD, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 725-3557
- 3 101 Wellness Way Ste 200, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 430-0867
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Initial visit after moving to DE was thorough; talk and exam. Came in with history of quite a few existing conditions. Never felt rushed. Called today with a question and she called me back personally. That says a lot about her. All positive.
About Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Internal Medicine
