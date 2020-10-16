See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, DE
Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD

Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, DE. 

Dr. Mamayeva works at Bayhealth Family Medcn Grgtwn in Georgetown, DE with other offices in Milford, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mamayeva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bayhealth Primary Care Georgetown
    25 Bridgeville Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 855-1349
  2. 2
    Bayhealth Primary Care Milford
    804 N DUPONT BLVD, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 725-3557
  3. 3
    101 Wellness Way Ste 200, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 430-0867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2020
    Initial visit after moving to DE was thorough; talk and exam. Came in with history of quite a few existing conditions. Never felt rushed. Called today with a question and she called me back personally. That says a lot about her. All positive.
    F Ferrara — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Assem Mamayeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073044103
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mamayeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mamayeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamayeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamayeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamayeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

