Overview

Dr. Assif Rozovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Rozovsky works at Coastal Gastroenterology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.