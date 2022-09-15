Overview of Dr. Assumpta Madu, MD

Dr. Assumpta Madu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Madu works at Bartow Ophthalmology Pllc in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.