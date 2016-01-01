Overview of Dr. Aster Ghebremedhin, MD

Dr. Aster Ghebremedhin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Makerere University Medical School|Makerere University, Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ghebremedhin works at Novant Health Pediatrics SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.