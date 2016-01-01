Overview of Dr. Astha Gupta, MD

Dr. Astha Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Gupta works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.