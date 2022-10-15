Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astrid Hoffmann-Olsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Astrid Hoffmann-Olsen, MD
Dr. Astrid Hoffmann-Olsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen's Office Locations
- 1 29 Hospital Plz Ste 400, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000
Pulmonary Associates of Stamford190 W Broad St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very compassionate, thorough, and extremely passionate and friendly! Greatest doctor I have ever met.
About Dr. Astrid Hoffmann-Olsen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen speaks German.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmann-Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.