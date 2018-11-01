Dr. Astrid Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Astrid Jain, MD
Overview of Dr. Astrid Jain, MD
Dr. Astrid Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
-
1
Eastover Obstetrics & Gyn Assc7810 Providence Rd Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 446-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
I’ve had two appointments with Dr. Jain. Both were positive. She answered all of my husbands and my questions, but the first time we came, we did feel a bit rushed. One grievance we had though was that one of the medications I am taking (prescribed by another doctor) was incorrectly labeled in the system. We discovered this when referred to another specialist We had it corrected. I would still recommend her as a gynecologist. She was gentle, understanding, and professional.
About Dr. Astrid Jain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487686176
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.