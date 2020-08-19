Dr. Astrid Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Astrid Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Astrid Lopez, MD
Dr. Astrid Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Medical Village Healthcare Group Inc1462 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 888-6990
Florida Infectious Disease Consultants P.a201 Hilda St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 944-9777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office is always clean and staff are always pleasant and real listen to my concerns. My children love Dr Lopez
About Dr. Astrid Lopez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1831156470
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
