Dr. Mondaca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astrid Mondaca, MD
Overview of Dr. Astrid Mondaca, MD
Dr. Astrid Mondaca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Mondaca works at
Dr. Mondaca's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology116 PARSONS PARK DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-6625Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Womans Groupthe5380 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 769-2778
Womans Group Tampa2716 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-8032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mondaca?
Such an amazing experience with dr. Mondaca. She is truly someone I would recommend her to anyone and everyone I know and don't know. She had such an amazing bedside manner and she is wicked smart.
About Dr. Astrid Mondaca, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326336306
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mondaca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mondaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondaca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondaca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.