Dr. Astrid Pujari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pujari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Astrid Pujari, MD
Overview
Dr. Astrid Pujari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Pujari works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pujari?
About Dr. Astrid Pujari, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1376641563
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Integrative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pujari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pujari accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pujari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pujari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pujari works at
Dr. Pujari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pujari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pujari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pujari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.