Dr. Astrid Sande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Astrid Sande, MD
Dr. Astrid Sande, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Sande works at
Dr. Sande's Office Locations
Robyn Tapley Psyd PA6767 N Wickham Rd Ste 306, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-1925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, Compassionate and extremely knowlegeable. Dr. Sande is the best.
About Dr. Astrid Sande, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Dr. Sande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sande speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sande. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.