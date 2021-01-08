Overview

Dr. Aswartha Pothula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, Trinity Muscatine and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Pothula works at Cardiovascular Medicine PC in Moline, IL with other offices in Davenport, IA, Muscatine, IA and Geneseo, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.